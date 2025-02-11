J-K MP Rashid Engineer Allowed to Attend Parliament Amid Custody Parole
Jailed J-K MP Rashid Engineer was granted a two-day custody parole to attend the Parliament's Budget session. Currently detained in Tihar jail for a terror-funding case, he was transferred to RML Hospital under police watch for a health check-up on Tuesday. His parole includes strict conditions.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was granted a two-day custody parole to attend the Budget session of Parliament. On Tuesday morning, Rashid was escorted to the RML Hospital for a routine health check-up under heavy police surveillance.
Incarcerated since 2019 on terror-funding charges, Rashid, the Baramulla representative, requested interim bail or custody parole to fulfill his parliamentary duties. Sources confirm that upon completion of his hospital visit, he will be transported directly to Parliament.
However, his temporary freedom comes with specific restrictions such as prohibitions on using a cellphone or internet and speaking to the media, ensuring that his activities are confined solely to parliamentary responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baramulla's Remarkable Rise: From 108 to 46 in NITI Aayog's Delta Rankings
Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer Seeks Interim Bail Amid High-Stakes Terror-Funding Case
Tensions Rise in Baramulla: Truck Driver Killed at Army Checkpoint
High-Speed Pursuit in Baramulla Ends in Tragic Fatality
Baramulla MP Granted Temporary Release for Parliament Session Amidst Hunger Strike Resolution