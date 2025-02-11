Left Menu

Building Resilience: India's Strategic Defence Partnerships

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for innovative strategies and strong partnerships to address global security challenges. Speaking at Aero India 2025, Singh highlighted the importance of a resilient international order. The event focused on enhancing defence cooperation amidst evolving threats and technologies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the urgent need for innovative strategies and robust partnerships in the face of the rapidly evolving global security climate. Addressing the Defence Ministers' Conclave at Aero India 2025, Singh stressed that true peace cannot be achieved from a position of weakness.

He highlighted the growing unpredictability of international conflicts, driven by new methods of weaponization and increasing roles of non-state actors. Singh noted the blurring lines between border security and internal safety, emphasizing the challenges posed by hybrid warfare and evolving definitions of sovereignty in cyberspace and outer space.

The conclave, featuring participants from over 80 countries and multiple defence ministers, focused on resilience and collaboration. Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening defence capabilities through policy reform and innovation, positioning India as a global hub for defence technology and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

