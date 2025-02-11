Left Menu

Kerala Fishermen Rally Against Deep-Sea Mining

The Kerala government opposes the Centre's deep-sea mining plans, citing threats to fishermen's livelihoods and marine ecology. Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan called for united opposition against private sector entry in sea mining, emphasizing potential damage to fish stocks, coastal erosion, and increased accidents.

11-02-2025
The Kerala government has firmly opposed the Centre's decision to initiate deep-sea mining along the state's coastline, prioritizing the concerns of the local fishing community. Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan expressed solidarity with the fishermen and called for a united opposition against such private ventures.

The state argues that the criteria of the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, as well as its recent amendments, do not favor local interests. Cheriyan warned that opening sea mining to the private sector endangers fishermen's livelihoods and threatens marine life while exacerbating coastal erosion.

Despite jurisdictional challenges preventing a detailed study of the proposed mining, the state government, along with the opposition, intends to resist the central plan announced for the Kollam coast. The Chief Minister and the opposition leader have voiced a collaborative stance against the deep-sea mining initiative.

