Tragedy Strikes: CODECO Militants Ravage Ituri Villages

In a violent episode that highlights the ongoing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 35 civilians were killed by CODECO militants in Ituri province. The assault, which occurred on Monday night, devastated a series of villages predominantly inhabited by the Hema community.

Jean Vianney, the head of the Djaiba villages in Djugu territory, reported that militants carried out summary executions and set homes ablaze, leaving many residents burned to death. As of Tuesday morning, local civil society leader Jules Tsuba had counted 49 bodies, with searches still underway.

This attack is the latest in a series carried by CODECO, a militia known for fighting over land and resources in eastern Congo. The group has previously been accused of committing acts that could be classified as war crimes. Despite the proximity of Congolese soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers, there was no intervention recorded during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)