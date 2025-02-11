Left Menu

Doda District Imposes Two-Month Drone Ban to Curb Misuse

Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir has imposed a two-month ban on drones to prevent misuse by anti-national elements. Security agencies are exempt, while government departments must seek permission. Drones must be deposited at police stations. This move aims to protect vital installations and populated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A two-month ban on the storage, use, and transportation of drones has been enacted in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. This measure seeks to prevent the misuse of drones by anti-national elements, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

While police and security agencies are excluded from the ban, government departments intending to use drones for activities like mapping, surveys, and surveillance must obtain proper authorization. Additional District Magistrate, Sudershan Kumar, stated that current drone owners must submit their devices to local police stations within a week.

The ban stems from recent incidents involving drones by anti-national actors posing risks to safety and security. Hence, restrictions are essential to protect aerial space, vital installations, and densely populated regions. Police forces remain exempt, though they must inform respective officers before deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

