AJKPC Urges Immediate Panchayat Elections in Jammu and Kashmir
The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) has called on India's top leadership to hold immediate panchayat elections in the Union Territory. The absence of elected panchayats has led to halted rural development and alienation of the population from governance processes.
The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct panchayat elections in the Union Territory without further delay.
AJKPC President Anil Sharma highlighted the severe consequences of the ongoing election delay, describing it as both a constitutional anomaly and a setback to the democratic aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's populace. According to Sharma, the lack of functioning panchayats has resulted in stalled rural development and increased public alienation from governmental processes.
In a direct appeal to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and local leaders including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sharma stressed the urgency for immediate action. He emphasized that restoring grassroots democracy through promptly conducted elections is crucial for the effective operation of Panchayati Raj institutions and ensuring governance reaches the people.
