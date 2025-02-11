NIA Urged to Probe Kalyani Firecracker Blast
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls for the NIA to investigate the Kalyani firecracker factory explosion, suspecting links to criminal networks. The explosion killed four and seriously injured one woman. The illegal factory lacked safety protocols, prompting demands for a comprehensive investigation into statewide illegal operations.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the explosion at a Kalyani firecracker factory, raising concerns over illegal manufacturing's connection to criminal networks.
The explosion, which occurred at an unlawful firecracker unit in Kalyani's Rathtala area on Friday, led to the death of four individuals, including three women. Another woman was critically injured and is under treatment at a nearby hospital.
Adhikari emphasized the need for a thorough NIA investigation to unravel the criminal elements potentially involved, highlighting the broader public safety and national security risks posed by such illegal operations across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Leader Accuses BJP of Profiteering at Devi Patan Dham
BJP and BSF Unite: Republic Day Celebrations Echo Patriotism Across Borders
Delhi Election Drama: AAP's Confidence, BJP's Dismissal, and Congress' Struggles
Pappu Yadav Criticizes AAP and BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP's Patra Accuses AAP Leaders of Riding 'Bail Cart,' Demands Accountability