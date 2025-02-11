Left Menu

NIA Urged to Probe Kalyani Firecracker Blast

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls for the NIA to investigate the Kalyani firecracker factory explosion, suspecting links to criminal networks. The explosion killed four and seriously injured one woman. The illegal factory lacked safety protocols, prompting demands for a comprehensive investigation into statewide illegal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the explosion at a Kalyani firecracker factory, raising concerns over illegal manufacturing's connection to criminal networks.

The explosion, which occurred at an unlawful firecracker unit in Kalyani's Rathtala area on Friday, led to the death of four individuals, including three women. Another woman was critically injured and is under treatment at a nearby hospital.

Adhikari emphasized the need for a thorough NIA investigation to unravel the criminal elements potentially involved, highlighting the broader public safety and national security risks posed by such illegal operations across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

