NIA Urged to Probe Kalyani Firecracker Blast

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the explosion at a Kalyani firecracker factory, raising concerns over illegal manufacturing's connection to criminal networks.

The explosion, which occurred at an unlawful firecracker unit in Kalyani's Rathtala area on Friday, led to the death of four individuals, including three women. Another woman was critically injured and is under treatment at a nearby hospital.

Adhikari emphasized the need for a thorough NIA investigation to unravel the criminal elements potentially involved, highlighting the broader public safety and national security risks posed by such illegal operations across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)