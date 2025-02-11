Swedish Police Apprehend Suspect in Terrorism Probe
Swedish police detained a suspect in Stockholm for preparing terrorist crimes linked to violent Islamist extremism. The charges include preparing a terrorist offence and attempted murder, unrelated to any previous cases. Sweden heightened its terrorism alert amid increased threats due to public Koran burnings.
Swedish authorities have arrested a suspect in the Stockholm region on allegations related to preparing terrorist acts involving violent Islamist extremism.
The individual faces charges of planning a terrorist crime, aggravated involvement in a terrorist organization, intent to commit murder, and illegal use of explosives. The case is not connected to any earlier investigations, according to police.
The operation occurred on Tuesday morning and proceeded without incident. In light of public Koran burnings that provoked outrage and threats, Sweden raised its terrorism alert to a near-highest level in 2023, warning citizens of potential threats both locally and globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
Delhi Police Crack Ghazipur Mystery: Two Arrested over Charred Body
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Senior Taliban Leaders for Gender-Based Crimes Against Humanity
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Strike Major Blow to Smuggling Network