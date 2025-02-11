Calls for Comprehensive Implementation of Peace Accords and Safety Measures Dominate Lok Sabha Discussion

In a heated Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, BJP member Dilip Saikia pressed the government to fully implement peace accords signed with various extremist groups in the northeastern region. Saikia claimed a reduction in insurgency-related incidents and urged that these agreements be honored completely.

The session also addressed pressing issues such as women's safety on trains. Congress leader Manickam Tagore cited a troubling incident involving a pregnant woman and called for enhanced safety measures from the Railways Ministry.

Further discussions included the plight of illegal Indian immigrants being deported from the U.S. in handcuffs and the economic hardships faced by workers in Surat's diamond industry due to recession. BJP and Congress members raised calls for government action across diverse sectors including education, rail travel concessions for seniors, and diplomatic engagement with China over water resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)