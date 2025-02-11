Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Gaza as Hostage Release Stalls

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faces new challenges as a Hamas official warns against threats following U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive stance. The ceasefire, which began on January 19, remains hindered by ongoing Israeli attacks, delaying hostages' release. Trump's plans for Gaza provoke regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:19 IST
Tensions Rise Over Gaza as Hostage Release Stalls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The delicate ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas militant group is under renewed strain. A senior Hamas official highlighted that the situation's fragility is exacerbated by external threats, particularly following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest assertive comments.

The ceasefire, initiated on January 19, permitted a gradual release of Israeli hostages. However, further releases have been postponed as hostilities persist, with Hamas accusing Israel of breaching the ceasefire terms through ongoing military actions in Gaza.

Trump’s controversial proposals for Gaza, including potential territorial redevelopment, stir tensions in the region. His suggestions have drawn international criticism and complicated the intricate dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, intensifying the precariousness of peace efforts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

