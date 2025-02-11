Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting on Cyber Security and Cyber Crime

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, presided over a crucial meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi. The central focus of the meeting was 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime.' The session saw participation from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai, Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, committee members, the Union Home Secretary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During his address, Shri Amit Shah highlighted the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure in India, which, while transformative, has also led to a surge in cyber threats. He explained that cyberspace consists of a complex network of 'software,' 'services,' and 'users.' To effectively combat cyber fraud, he emphasized a holistic approach targeting these three components. Shri Shah lauded the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership to bolster India's cyber defenses. Key Highlights from Shri Amit Shah's Address:

Borderless Nature of Cybercrime:

Shri Shah described cybercrime as a 'borderless' and 'formless' crime that transcends geographical boundaries.

He emphasized the necessity of understanding the scale of India's digital revolution over the past decade to effectively address cyber challenges.

Digital Growth Statistics:

95% of Indian villages are now digitally connected.

Over 1 lakh gram panchayats have been equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots.

Internet usage has increased by 4.5 times in the last ten years.

In 2024, India processed 246 trillion transactions worth ₹17.221 lakh crore via UPI, representing 48% of global digital transactions.

India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

The digital economy contributed ₹32 lakh crore (12% of GDP) in 2023 and created nearly 15 million jobs.

Cybercrime Mitigation Strategies:

The Ministry has adopted four core strategies: Convergence, Coordination, Communication, and Capacity.

Strengthened inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination ensures seamless information flow.

Effective collaboration between the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, CERT-IN, I4C, and sectors like Telecom and Banking has resolved numerous cybercrime cases.

Public Awareness and Support Mechanisms:

Shri Shah underscored the importance of public awareness in cybercrime prevention.

He urged committee members to promote the I4C helpline number 1930, a dedicated line for addressing cyber financial fraud and providing immediate services like card blocking.

Technological Interventions:

Efforts are underway to leverage Artificial Intelligence for identifying mule accounts in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India and other financial institutions.

A proactive system is being developed to detect and close mule accounts before they become operational.

The government is also promoting PM Modi’s mantra 'STOP-THINK-TAKE ACTION' to enhance public vigilance against cybercrimes.

Key Achievements Shared by Shri Amit Shah:

Law Enforcement and Crime Prevention:

1.43 lakh FIRs registered on the I4C portal.

Over 19 crore people have utilized the I4C portal for cyber-related grievances.

805 apps and 3,266 website links have been blocked for national security reasons based on I4C’s recommendations.

399 banks and financial intermediaries are now collaborating with the government.

Over 6 lakh suspicious data points shared and 19 lakh mule accounts detected.

Suspicious transactions worth ₹2,038 crore have been prevented.

Capacity Building and Training:

Cyber Crime Forensic Training Labs are established in 33 states and union territories.

On the CyTrain MOOC platform, 101,561 police officers have registered, with over 78,000 certificates issued.

The committee members actively participated in the discussions, offering valuable suggestions to strengthen cyber security measures further. They also appreciated the proactive steps taken by the government to safeguard India’s digital ecosystem and combat cybercrime effectively.