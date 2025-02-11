Tech and Tactics: Battling Smuggling Menace

In an effort to combat the illegal trade of weapons and narcotics, a fusion of technology and human intelligence is essential, emphasized former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Enforcement agencies are increasingly turning to the dark net to track those involved in illicit activities, marking a shift toward more sophisticated intelligence gathering.

Amid rising concerns about smuggling through eastern borders, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has launched a platform to facilitate information sharing and operational coordination among agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)