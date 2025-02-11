Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Milkman Fatally Hit by Assam Rifles Convoy

A 93-year-old milkman, Jonga Bahadur, tragically died after being hit by a vehicle in an Assam Rifles convoy in Meghalaya. The incident occurred while he was crossing the road. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Further comments from Assam Rifles were unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 93-year-old Jonga Bahadur, a milkman, after he was struck by a vehicle in an Assam Rifles convoy in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 am as Bahadur was cycling across the road, carrying his milk container, when a vehicle in the convoy heading to Guwahati hit him, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh.

Bahadur was immediately taken to a local hospital before being referred to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Attempts to contact Assam Rifles for their comments remained unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

