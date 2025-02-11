Ticket Clerk Assaulted Over Fine: Unruly Incident at Boisar
A ticket clerk at Boisar railway station, Maharashtra, was allegedly attacked by three individuals after fining them for traveling without tickets. The perpetrators, identified as Utsav Vishal Kothi, Vishal Vasudeo Kothi, and Anil Gopalrao Raote, have not yet been arrested. Legal action has been initiated.
A ticket clerk at Boisar railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district faced aggression on Monday when three individuals reportedly attacked him after being fined for traveling without tickets, according to the government railway police (GRP). An official revealed this during a briefing on Tuesday.
The commercial cum ticket clerk (CCTC), who was on duty on the station's railway bridge, asked the trio to present their tickets. As they failed to produce them, he imposed a fine of Rs 280 each. This action allegedly provoked the group to physically assault him, as per the official's account.
Authorities have recognized the accused as Utsav Vishal Kothi (20), Vishal Vasudeo Kothi (42), and Anil Gopalrao Raote (44), all Boisar's Dandipada residents. While no arrests have been made, a case has been registered under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Indian Railways Act, addressing offenses like voluntary hurt and deterrence of a public servant from his duties.
