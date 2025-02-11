Left Menu

Transatlantic Tariff Tensions: EU and Canada Stand Firm

The European Union and Canada have expressed strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. With no exceptions, these tariffs threaten to escalate into a trade war, prompting a firm stance and planned retaliatory measures from both the EU and Canada.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:09 IST
The European Union and Canada have vehemently opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose stringent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. The controversial move, which raises tariffs to 25% without exceptions, could potentially trigger a transatlantic trade war.

On Tuesday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a visit to Paris, labeled the tariffs as 'unacceptable'. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the decision, asserting that the EU would implement 'firm and proportionate countermeasures' to defend its interests if necessary.

The actions are expected to disrupt various business sectors reliant on these materials. Meanwhile, retaliatory tariffs from the EU might soon emerge, and the U.S. prepares for possible global backlash, underscoring the rising tensions between these major economic powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

