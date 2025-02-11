Kerala's Battle Against Drug Menace: Opposition and Government Clash

In a fiery exchange in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) accused the state government of failing to stem the flow of drugs, painting Kerala as a burgeoning center for illegal substances. Specifically targeting the state's Excise Minister M B Rajesh, the opposition claimed his department's actions were insufficient.

Accusations flew as the discussion grew heated, with UDF legislators demanding more stringent enforcement measures and alleging that Kerala was being transformed into a 'hub of drugs.' Among suggestions made during the session were the introduction of awareness programs in school curricula and medical checks for children to catch signs of drug use early.

However, Minister Rajesh countered the allegations, stating that the surge in drug consumption was a nationwide and global trend. He underscored achievements such as a 98.9% conviction rate in drug cases and the arrest of over 24,000 individuals. The government remains committed to enhancing enforcement and prevention measures, he added.

