Kerala's Battle Against Drug Menace: Opposition and Government Clash
In a heated Assembly debate, the opposition UDF accused the Kerala government of failing to control the rising drug influx. Excise Minister M B Rajesh rejected these claims, citing low national consumption levels and enforcement achievements. Both parties discussed future strategies to curb drug abuse.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery exchange in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) accused the state government of failing to stem the flow of drugs, painting Kerala as a burgeoning center for illegal substances. Specifically targeting the state's Excise Minister M B Rajesh, the opposition claimed his department's actions were insufficient.
Accusations flew as the discussion grew heated, with UDF legislators demanding more stringent enforcement measures and alleging that Kerala was being transformed into a 'hub of drugs.' Among suggestions made during the session were the introduction of awareness programs in school curricula and medical checks for children to catch signs of drug use early.
However, Minister Rajesh countered the allegations, stating that the surge in drug consumption was a nationwide and global trend. He underscored achievements such as a 98.9% conviction rate in drug cases and the arrest of over 24,000 individuals. The government remains committed to enhancing enforcement and prevention measures, he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- drugs
- government
- UDF
- Excise Minister
- drug abuse
- awareness
- law enforcement
- MDMA
- LSD
ALSO READ
Navigating Voluntary Assisted Dying: Lack of Awareness Poses Challenges
West Bengal Women's Commission Boosts Awareness at Kolkata Book Fair
Curbing UPF Consumption: A Call for Stricter Regulations and Awareness
Awareness and Action: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Women in Kerala
Nelson Mandela Bay Launches Hazardous Waste Awareness Campaign