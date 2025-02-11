Tragic Sibling Loss Highlights Debt Crisis

In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, siblings succumbed to the overwhelming stress of mounting debts. Hanumanat Sridhar Prasad, aged 40, and his sister Yamuna, aged 45, were discovered deceased in their Vasai home.

Authorities revealed that the pair consumed poison in a desperate act driven by financial struggle. A family member's testimony highlighted the intense stress the debt had placed upon them. The absence of a suicide note left authorities registering it as a case of accidental death.

The tragic event calls attention to the severe impact of financial pressures, raising questions about support systems for those struggling under similar circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)