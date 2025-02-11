Sam Kerr Acquitted: Soccer Icon Cleared in Racial Harassment Case
Sam Kerr, Australia women's soccer captain, was acquitted of racially abusing a British police officer. The incident occurred after a dispute with a cab driver on January 30, 2023. Kerr denied racial harassment, arguing her comment was about privilege. A Kingston Crown Court jury found her not guilty.
Sam Kerr, the captain of the Australian women's soccer team, was acquitted of charges related to racially abusing a British police officer following a trial at Kingston Crown Court.
The incident happened after a confrontation with a cab driver in the early hours of January 30, 2023, during which Kerr, who plays for Chelsea, made remarks about power and privilege.
Kerr's lawyer argued that her comments were not racially motivated. Upon delivering the verdict, the athlete displayed no emotion in the courtroom.
