Sam Kerr Acquitted: Soccer Icon Cleared in Racial Harassment Case

Sam Kerr, the captain of the Australian women's soccer team, was acquitted of charges related to racially abusing a British police officer following a trial at Kingston Crown Court.

The incident happened after a confrontation with a cab driver in the early hours of January 30, 2023, during which Kerr, who plays for Chelsea, made remarks about power and privilege.

Kerr's lawyer argued that her comments were not racially motivated. Upon delivering the verdict, the athlete displayed no emotion in the courtroom.

