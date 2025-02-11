Left Menu

Faith Coalition Takes Stand: Challenging Immigration Arrests at Worship Sites

A coalition of over two dozen Christian and Jewish groups has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's policy allowing immigration agents to arrest migrants at houses of worship. The suit claims this policy infringes on religious freedoms and creates fear, reducing worship attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:56 IST
In a significant legal move, more than two dozen Christian and Jewish organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration's policy permitting immigration arrests at houses of worship. The groups, representing millions of Americans, argue the changes threaten religious freedom and deter worshippers from attending services.

The lawsuit, presented in the US District Court in Washington, represents a broad spectrum of denominations. It claims the controversial policy promotes fear, affecting religious practices and essential church services like food banks and homeless shelters, especially for undocumented individuals.

While the Trump administration has yet to respond, legal opinions remain divided. Critics argue the policy challenges sanctuary traditions, while supporters claim places of worship shouldn't shield those violating immigration laws. The outcome of this legal battle may have far-reaching implications.

