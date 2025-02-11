Left Menu

India's Leap: From 'Fragile Five' to 'First Five'

India's economic transformation from part of the 'Fragile Five' to the 'First Five' showcases its governance reforms and technological advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Key achievements include advancements in innovation, digital transactions, space exploration, and health, underscoring the country's significant socio-economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:17 IST
India's Leap: From 'Fragile Five' to 'First Five'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has transitioned from being a member of the 'Fragile Five' to joining the esteemed 'First Five,' a shift fueled by significant governance reforms. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted these developments at an international conference, discussing India's transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

India's position in the Global Innovation Index has surged from 81st to 39th place. The country's commitment to financial inclusion has seen a substantial rise in digital transactions, with October 2024 alone witnessing over 16.8 billion transactions, demonstrating the widespread impact of administrative reforms.

Further advancements include India's leadership in space exploration, with successful missions like Chandrayaan and Aditya L1. The nation also boasts significant progress in healthcare with indigenous vaccines and the first successful gene therapy for hemophilia, reflecting its technological strides in governance and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025