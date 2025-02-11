India's Leap: From 'Fragile Five' to 'First Five'

India has transitioned from being a member of the 'Fragile Five' to joining the esteemed 'First Five,' a shift fueled by significant governance reforms. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted these developments at an international conference, discussing India's transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

India's position in the Global Innovation Index has surged from 81st to 39th place. The country's commitment to financial inclusion has seen a substantial rise in digital transactions, with October 2024 alone witnessing over 16.8 billion transactions, demonstrating the widespread impact of administrative reforms.

Further advancements include India's leadership in space exploration, with successful missions like Chandrayaan and Aditya L1. The nation also boasts significant progress in healthcare with indigenous vaccines and the first successful gene therapy for hemophilia, reflecting its technological strides in governance and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)