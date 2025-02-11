India Hosts International Conference on Governance, Highlighting Next-Generation Administrative Reforms

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space, inaugurated the four-day International Conference on Governance today. The conference, themed “Next Generation Administrative Reforms – Reaching the Last Mile,” is jointly organized by the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

This marks the first time India is hosting a conference of this magnitude, with participation from nearly 55 countries, underscoring the nation’s growing influence in global governance and public administration.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the conference's significance as a platform for exploring innovations in governance, public administration, and policymaking. He emphasized the theme “Next Generation Administrative Reforms – Reaching the Last Mile” as a reflection of India’s commitment to inclusive and efficient governance.

Dr. Singh also released a book titled “Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Governance Transformed,” which chronicles India’s transformative journey in public administration and governance.

India’s Transformative Governance Journey

Dr. Singh highlighted that the world is now recognizing “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), a testament to the country’s citizen-centric governance since May 26, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office. He pointed to India’s economic evolution from being part of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies to joining the ‘First Five,’ driven by robust reforms in governance and public administration.

India’s ascent in the Global Innovation Index from 81st to 39th position was described as a “quantum leap,” showcasing the success of innovative policies and administrative reforms.

Key Indicators of Reform Success

Dr. Singh cited several critical indicators demonstrating the success of India’s next-generation administrative reforms:

Broadband Connectivity: Expanded to cover nearly 80% of the population, bridging the digital divide and enhancing access to public services.

Swamitva Mission: Empowering citizens to map their land using drones and satellites, reducing dependence on revenue officials and promoting transparency.

Financial Inclusion: The rise of digital transactions and direct benefit transfers (DBTs) has revolutionized financial accessibility. India processed over 16.8 billion digital transactions in October 2024 alone, accounting for 46% of global transactions.

CPGRAMS: Recognized as one of the world’s best grievance redressal systems, enhancing accountability and citizen engagement.

Right to Information 2.0: A new app providing seamless access to government information.

Mission Karmayogi: A capacity-building initiative aimed at enhancing the skills and efficiency of civil servants.

Technological Advancements in Governance

Dr. Singh emphasized India’s technological prowess in governance, citing pioneering initiatives such as:

National Quantum Mission and Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC), positioning India as a global leader in cutting-edge technology.

Space Achievements: The Chandrayaan Mission, making India the first country to reach the Moon’s South Pole, and the Aditya L1 Mission, establishing India as one of three nations with a dedicated solar mission.

Healthcare Breakthroughs: The development of India’s first indigenous DNA vaccine, the HPV vaccine to combat cervical cancer, the antibiotic Nafithromycin, and the first successful gene therapy trial for hemophilia.

Environmental and Social Commitments

Dr. Singh also highlighted India’s commitment to global climate goals under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. The Department of Atomic Energy installed a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant at the Kumbh Mela, managing a daily load of 1 million liters of waste, showcasing India’s focus on sustainable development.

Global Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

The IIAS-DARPG India Conference 2025 serves as a vital platform for global scholars, policymakers, administrators, and academics to share knowledge and discuss the role of governance, technology, and administrative reforms in enhancing citizen services and public service delivery. The event features interactive sessions and plenary discussions, offering valuable insights and collaborative solutions for improving governance efficiency worldwide.

Distinguished Attendees

The conference was graced by several key dignitaries, including:

Mr. Ra’ed Mohammed BenShams, President of IIAS

Mr. Sofiane Sahraoui, Director General of IIAS

V. Shrinivas, Secretary, DARPG

S.N. Tripathi, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA)

Sh. Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG

This landmark conference reinforces India’s position as a leader in governance reforms and technological integration in public administration. It provides a critical global platform for discussing the future of governance, emphasizing the transformative power of technology and innovation in shaping the public administration landscape.