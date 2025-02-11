Left Menu

Spain Grants Residency to Flood-Affected Foreigners

In response to devastating flash floods in eastern Spain, the Spanish government is issuing one-year residency and work permits to up to 25,000 affected foreigners. The measure aims to simplify legal requirements disrupted by the floods, promoting recovery and aiding those living irregularly.

Updated: 11-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:29 IST
  • Spain

The Spanish government announced a pivotal initiative to support foreigners affected by last October's catastrophic flash floods in the country's eastern region.

On Tuesday, the Spanish cabinet approved new residency and work permits for up to 25,000 non-citizens, facilitating smoother legal processing for those residing irregularly in areas hit by the disaster, primarily in Valencia.

The measure forms part of a broader reconstruction strategy after the October 29 floods, which claimed 227 lives and extensively damaged homes and businesses. Permits, valid for one year, account for 'unexpected exceptional circumstances' but may be denied due to security or health concerns. Families of flood victims can receive five-year residency permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

