Spain Grants Residency to Flood-Affected Foreigners

The Spanish government announced a pivotal initiative to support foreigners affected by last October's catastrophic flash floods in the country's eastern region.

On Tuesday, the Spanish cabinet approved new residency and work permits for up to 25,000 non-citizens, facilitating smoother legal processing for those residing irregularly in areas hit by the disaster, primarily in Valencia.

The measure forms part of a broader reconstruction strategy after the October 29 floods, which claimed 227 lives and extensively damaged homes and businesses. Permits, valid for one year, account for 'unexpected exceptional circumstances' but may be denied due to security or health concerns. Families of flood victims can receive five-year residency permits.

