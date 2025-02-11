Tribute to Ajai Raj Sharma: The Policeman Who Reshaped Security Forces

Ajai Raj Sharma, a distinguished former Delhi Police commissioner and chief of the Border Security Force (BSF), passed away at the age of 80 following a brief illness. His family confirmed the news from a private hospital on Tuesday.

Sharma, whose career was marked by significant contributions to law enforcement, is credited with forming the Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh, which successfully eliminated gangster Shriprakash Shukla in 1988.

He led the Delhi Police from 1999 until 2002, a period marked by tackling terrorism threats, including solving the 2001 Parliament and Red Fort attacks. Peers remember him as a brilliant officer and leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)