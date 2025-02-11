Left Menu

Trump's Ceasefire Ultimatum Adds Tensions to Israel-Hamas Conflict

A Hamas official insists Israeli hostages will only be released if a ceasefire with Israel is upheld, countering President Donald Trump's ultimatum. Trump demands Hamas release all hostages or face ceasefire cancellation, causing uncertainty and criticism amidst an already complex Middle East situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:18 IST
Trump's Ceasefire Ultimatum Adds Tensions to Israel-Hamas Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire faces new challenges as a Hamas representative addressed the conditions for releasing Israeli hostages. The official warned that hostages would be freed only if the fragile armistice, often perceived as contentious, is respected, rejecting what he called Trump's 'language of threats.'

President Trump, who has thrown his weight behind Israel, issued a stark warning demanding the release of hostages by Saturday. He hinted that failure to comply might lead to the ceasefire's termination, a statement sparking international concern and rebuke from Palestinians suffering from the devastating military actions in Gaza.

Adding to the geopolitical tension, Trump's controversial vision of transforming Gaza, which includes the relocation of its Palestinian populace, faced backlash. Regional leaders, including those from Jordan, expressed fears of potential mass expulsions echoing past displacements, amplifying concerns over escalating violence and humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

