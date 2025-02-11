Trump's Ceasefire Ultimatum Adds Tensions to Israel-Hamas Conflict

The ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire faces new challenges as a Hamas representative addressed the conditions for releasing Israeli hostages. The official warned that hostages would be freed only if the fragile armistice, often perceived as contentious, is respected, rejecting what he called Trump's 'language of threats.'

President Trump, who has thrown his weight behind Israel, issued a stark warning demanding the release of hostages by Saturday. He hinted that failure to comply might lead to the ceasefire's termination, a statement sparking international concern and rebuke from Palestinians suffering from the devastating military actions in Gaza.

Adding to the geopolitical tension, Trump's controversial vision of transforming Gaza, which includes the relocation of its Palestinian populace, faced backlash. Regional leaders, including those from Jordan, expressed fears of potential mass expulsions echoing past displacements, amplifying concerns over escalating violence and humanitarian crises.

