Steve Bannon's Plea Deal in Fraud Case Highlights Political Tensions

Steve Bannon pleaded guilty to fraud related to a border wall fundraising effort. The case, which Bannon called a “political persecution,” ended with a plea deal avoiding jail time. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg charged him after a Trump pardon nullified federal charges. Bannon's plea followed intense legal wrangling and aggressive defense strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:29 IST
In a significant development, Steve Bannon, a prominent conservative strategist and former ally of President Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud linked to a border wall fundraising initiative. The case, which Bannon decried as a 'political persecution,' concludes with a plea agreement that spares him from imprisonment, contingent upon maintaining good conduct.

The plea deal arrives amid heightened political tensions, marked by US Attorney General Pam Bondi's directive for the Justice Department to probe what has been described as the 'weaponisation of prosecutorial power.' Bannon, initially pardoned by Trump in 2021, faced state charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after the federal pardon vacated earlier charges.

The 'We Build the Wall' campaign, which raised over USD 20 million, quickly faced legal and regulatory hurdles. Bannon, accused of diverting funds for personal gain, initially planned a robust legal defense. However, the case took a turn with the plea deal, rendering prior defense arguments and motions obsolete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

