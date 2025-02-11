Left Menu

Mystery Flight: Ex-Minister's Son 'Kidnapping' Drama Over Secret Business Trip

Rishiraj Tanaji Sawant, ex-Maharashtra minister's son, caused a stir when a Bangkok-bound chartered flight was ordered to return mid-air amid kidnapping concerns. It was later revealed Rishiraj secretively planned a business trip to avoid family objections, not realising the misunderstanding would prompt police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:41 IST
Mystery Flight: Ex-Minister's Son 'Kidnapping' Drama Over Secret Business Trip
A day after dramatic scenes unfolded over a reported "kidnapping" involving the son of ex-Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, the incident turned out to be a misunderstanding over a secret business trip.

The police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a Bangkok-bound chartered flight carrying Rishiraj Tanaji Sawant. Authorities clarified that the detour was ordered while the plane was over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Sawant Jr had opted for secrecy in travel plans to Bangkok for business reasons, fearing familial opposition after a previous Dubai trip. The incident concluded with no charges, marking a premature end to a perceived adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

