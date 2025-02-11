ED Cracks Down on Kerala's Fake CSR Fund Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into a massive scam in Kerala, where fraudsters targeted citizens by falsely promising discounts on laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances. The promised deals were purportedly part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The Kochi zonal office of the ED registered the case following a substantial number of complaints. The Kerala Police have transferred the investigation to its Crime Branch wing. The fraudsters claimed that the discounts were associated with various NGOs and charitable organizations.

Police reports indicate the fraud amounted to around Rs 37 crore. Anandu Krishnan from Thodupuzha in Idukki has been apprehended for his involvement in the scheme. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation as complaints continue to surface statewide.

