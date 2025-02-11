Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Kerala's Fake CSR Fund Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against those involved in a fraudulent scheme in Kerala, where perpetrators duped people by promising discounted laptops and other goods under the guise of CSR activities. The police have also arrested Anandu Krishnan in connection with the Rs 37 crore scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:51 IST
ED Cracks Down on Kerala's Fake CSR Fund Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into a massive scam in Kerala, where fraudsters targeted citizens by falsely promising discounts on laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances. The promised deals were purportedly part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The Kochi zonal office of the ED registered the case following a substantial number of complaints. The Kerala Police have transferred the investigation to its Crime Branch wing. The fraudsters claimed that the discounts were associated with various NGOs and charitable organizations.

Police reports indicate the fraud amounted to around Rs 37 crore. Anandu Krishnan from Thodupuzha in Idukki has been apprehended for his involvement in the scheme. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation as complaints continue to surface statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025