Left Menu

FEMA Scandal: Fired Executives and Misuse of Funds

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency fired its CFO and three employees for making improper payments for New York hotels used by migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security. President Trump criticized FEMA for financial mismanagement and neglecting North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:08 IST
FEMA Scandal: Fired Executives and Misuse of Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has terminated its Chief Financial Officer along with three other employees over allegations of making improper payments for New York City hotels that housed migrants, as stated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday.

A representative for DHS declared that the agency would not remain passive and allow internal activities to undermine the security and preferences of Americans. President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, revealed that FEMA is currently under review and investigation, accusing the agency of significant overspending in Democratic regions, ignoring directives, and neglecting North Carolina amidst Hurricane Helene's devastation.

In September, Hurricane Helene severely affected parts of North Carolina and neighboring states, resulting in over 200 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025