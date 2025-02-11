FEMA Scandal: Fired Executives and Misuse of Funds
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency fired its CFO and three employees for making improper payments for New York hotels used by migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security. President Trump criticized FEMA for financial mismanagement and neglecting North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has terminated its Chief Financial Officer along with three other employees over allegations of making improper payments for New York City hotels that housed migrants, as stated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday.
A representative for DHS declared that the agency would not remain passive and allow internal activities to undermine the security and preferences of Americans. President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, revealed that FEMA is currently under review and investigation, accusing the agency of significant overspending in Democratic regions, ignoring directives, and neglecting North Carolina amidst Hurricane Helene's devastation.
In September, Hurricane Helene severely affected parts of North Carolina and neighboring states, resulting in over 200 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FEMA
- scandal
- migrants
- New York
- hotels
- Trump
- Hurricane Helene
- North Carolina
- emergency funds
- DHS