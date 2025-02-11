Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Backlash and Trade Tensions

Major players on the international stage have reacted strongly against President Donald Trump's latest tariff move, which has ignited fears of a trade war. Mexico, Canada, and the European Union have voiced their condemnation of the decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

The tariffs, set to take effect on March 12, affect imports from several countries, including Canada and Mexico. Negotiations are tense as discussions of potential countermeasures arise. Key figures, like Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, labeled the tariffs as 'unjustified' and 'unacceptable'.

The economic impact extends beyond metals, affecting industries across sectors. Businesses are bracing for increased costs and operational chaos. The implications for international trade relations remain uncertain, as the global community prepares for potential retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)