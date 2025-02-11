Jammu Police's Push for Advanced Counter-Terrorism Training
Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti visited a commando training centre in Sunjwan, emphasizing the need to upgrade infrastructure and modernize training to meet contemporary security and counter-terrorism challenges. He directed improvements in training facilities, accommodation, and equipment, alongside regular maintenance, for enhanced police readiness.
Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti stressed the importance of modernizing training facilities during his visit to a commando training centre in Sunjwan.
The IGP called for upgrading infrastructure to address the evolving demands of counter-terrorism and security operations, according to officials.
He advocated for enhanced training grounds and better accommodation, ensuring comprehensive readiness for police commandos.
