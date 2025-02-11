Left Menu

Jammu Police's Push for Advanced Counter-Terrorism Training

Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti visited a commando training centre in Sunjwan, emphasizing the need to upgrade infrastructure and modernize training to meet contemporary security and counter-terrorism challenges. He directed improvements in training facilities, accommodation, and equipment, alongside regular maintenance, for enhanced police readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:53 IST
Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti stressed the importance of modernizing training facilities during his visit to a commando training centre in Sunjwan.

The IGP called for upgrading infrastructure to address the evolving demands of counter-terrorism and security operations, according to officials.

He advocated for enhanced training grounds and better accommodation, ensuring comprehensive readiness for police commandos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

