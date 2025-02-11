National Treasury Invites Questions for Global Investor Call Post-2025 Budget Review

The National Treasury of South Africa is calling on investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investor Call (GIC) following the tabling of the 2025 Budget Review. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their questions in advance through designated representatives from Goldman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited.

Key Details of the Global Investor Call (GIC):

Date: Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 Time: 16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST

16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST Format: Non-deal virtual meeting

The GIC will be led by Dr. Duncan Pieterse, Director-General of the National Treasury, alongside senior officials from the department. The session will include an open Q&A, allowing for real-time engagement, in addition to pre-submitted queries.

Background Information: Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, will present the 2025 Budget Review to Parliament on 19 February 2025. This comes as South Africa maintains the following credit ratings:

Moody’s Investors Service Incorporated: Ba2 (Stable)

Ba2 (Stable) S&P Global Ratings: BB- (Positive)

BB- (Positive) Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited: BB- (Stable)

Goldman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited, together with their empowerment partners Vunani Capital Partners and Cinga Capital, have been mandated to organize the GIC.

Notable Changes for 2025: Due to South Africa’s role as Chair of the Finance Track of the G20 this year, there will be no in-person fixed income investor meetings domestically or internationally. Any future updates on this will be communicated accordingly.

How to Submit Questions: Investors are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of the call through the following representatives:

Investec Bank Limited Name: Leanne Large Email: Leanne.Large@investec.com Contact: +27 82 494 8804

Goldman Sachs International Name: Rumbi Wasterfall Email: rumbi.wasterfall@gs.com Contact: +44 207 774 6671

Important Links:

Further Enquiries: For additional information, please contact: Terry Bomela-Msomi Director: Debt Issuance and Management Phone: 012 315 5753 / +27 66 289 2492