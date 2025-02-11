Tragic Incident in Faridabad: Hunt for the Culprit

A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad where a three-year-old girl was reportedly raped and abandoned in a deserted location, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

Laborers discovered the injured child on Monday evening, suffering severe injuries to her private parts and face, prompting immediate medical attention. Initially taken to a civil hospital, her critical condition necessitated a transfer to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The police have registered a case and assembled multiple teams to apprehend the perpetrator, assuring that the accused will be arrested soon, according to a Faridabad Police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)