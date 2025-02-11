Tensions Rise: Israel Mobilizes Amid Fragile Ceasefire
The Israeli military is increasing its presence in the south by deploying additional forces and mobilizing reservists. This action follows Prime Minister Netanyahu's warning that the ceasefire in Gaza could end, with military action resuming if hostages are not released. Hamas cites ceasefire breaches for halting hostage release.
The Israeli military announced an escalation on Tuesday, deploying more troops and mobilizing reservists in the south, as tensions simmered over the Gaza ceasefire.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the truce would be terminated, and military actions would resume if hostages are not freed by Hamas on the set deadline.
In response, Hamas declared on Monday it would cease releasing hostages, citing Israeli violations of the ceasefire as the reason.
