Tensions Rise: Israel Mobilizes Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The Israeli military announced an escalation on Tuesday, deploying more troops and mobilizing reservists in the south, as tensions simmered over the Gaza ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the truce would be terminated, and military actions would resume if hostages are not freed by Hamas on the set deadline.

In response, Hamas declared on Monday it would cease releasing hostages, citing Israeli violations of the ceasefire as the reason.

(With inputs from agencies.)