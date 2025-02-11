Left Menu

Russian Jet Intrusion: Brief Breach Over Baltic

A Russian SU-24MR military jet violated Polish airspace near the Gdansk bay in the Baltic Sea. The aircraft ventured 6.5 km deep into Polish territory, remaining there for a little over a minute before altering its course. The incident was confirmed by Poland’s Operational Command.

A Russian SU-24MR military aircraft intruded into Polish airspace on Tuesday as reported by the Operational Command of Poland's armed forces.

The incident occurred over the Gdansk bay area in the Baltic Sea, with the jet penetrating 6.5 kilometers into Polish airspace.

The unauthorized flight lasted just over a minute before the aircraft changed its course, according to an official update shared via X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

