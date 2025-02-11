Russian Jet Intrusion: Brief Breach Over Baltic
A Russian SU-24MR military jet violated Polish airspace near the Gdansk bay in the Baltic Sea. The aircraft ventured 6.5 km deep into Polish territory, remaining there for a little over a minute before altering its course. The incident was confirmed by Poland’s Operational Command.
Warsaw | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:32 IST
- Country:
- Poland
(With inputs from agencies.)
