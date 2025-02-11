Left Menu

Tragedy in Tripura: Husband Confesses to Wife's Murder

A man in Tripura, India, reportedly killed his wife following a domestic altercation. After spending the night with her body, he confessed the crime at a police station. The accused, Shyamal Das, was arrested. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case from Tripura, a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly murdering his wife during a domestic argument.

The incident occurred in the Amtali police station area, where the accused, Shyamal Das, reportedly struck his wife, Swapna, with a blunt object, causing her immediate death.

Das spent the night with his wife's body and later confessed his actions to the police, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation and send the body for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

