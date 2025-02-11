Tragedy in Tripura: Husband Confesses to Wife's Murder

In a chilling case from Tripura, a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly murdering his wife during a domestic argument.

The incident occurred in the Amtali police station area, where the accused, Shyamal Das, reportedly struck his wife, Swapna, with a blunt object, causing her immediate death.

Das spent the night with his wife's body and later confessed his actions to the police, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation and send the body for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)