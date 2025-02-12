Ceasefire Tensions: Hostages, Threats, and Political Dilemmas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning: if Hamas fails to release Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday, the fragile ceasefire in Gaza will collapse, leading to a renewed military offensive in the Palestinian enclave. This announcement follows a meeting with his security cabinet, highlighting escalating tensions.

Hamas has gradually released some captives since last month's ceasefire but halted further releases, citing Israeli ceasefire breaches. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded Hamas release all hostages by midday Saturday, threatening to call off the ceasefire, in a controversial move drawing international ire.

Tensions are exacerbated by Trump's radical proposal to take over Gaza, displacing its residents, opposed by Arab leaders and Palestinians. As violence surges near Jordan's border, the situation remains precarious, with humanitarian concerns rising amidst calls for restraint and dialogue to prevent further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)