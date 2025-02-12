Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Hostages, Threats, and Political Dilemmas

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu threatens to end Gaza ceasefire if Hamas doesn't release hostages by Saturday noon. Amid ongoing tensions, U.S. President Trump proposes extreme actions for Gaza's future. The situation escalates as families appeal to maintain the ceasefire to secure remaining hostages' release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:07 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Hostages, Threats, and Political Dilemmas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning: if Hamas fails to release Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday, the fragile ceasefire in Gaza will collapse, leading to a renewed military offensive in the Palestinian enclave. This announcement follows a meeting with his security cabinet, highlighting escalating tensions.

Hamas has gradually released some captives since last month's ceasefire but halted further releases, citing Israeli ceasefire breaches. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded Hamas release all hostages by midday Saturday, threatening to call off the ceasefire, in a controversial move drawing international ire.

Tensions are exacerbated by Trump's radical proposal to take over Gaza, displacing its residents, opposed by Arab leaders and Palestinians. As violence surges near Jordan's border, the situation remains precarious, with humanitarian concerns rising amidst calls for restraint and dialogue to prevent further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

