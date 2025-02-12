Left Menu

Russian Jet's Unplanned Incursion Into Polish Airspace

A Russian SU-24MR military jet entered Polish airspace over the Gdansk bay area due to a navigation system failure. It flew 6.5 km in and stayed for over a minute before redirecting. Polish authorities confirmed contact with Russia, acknowledging the accidental violation.

12-02-2025
Russian Jet's Unplanned Incursion Into Polish Airspace
A Russian SU-24MR military jet intruded into Polish airspace over the Gdansk Bay area of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, an incident attributed to a navigation system failure, according to the Polish armed forces' Operational Command.

The aircraft crossed 6.5 kilometers into Polish territory, staying for just over a minute before changing its trajectory, the Operational Command detailed on X. Communication was established with Russian authorities, who confirmed the unintentional airspace breach due to the jet's navigation malfunction.

Immediately upon the navigator's intervention, the jet revised its course. The flight originated from Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, the command further stated.

