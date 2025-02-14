Left Menu

Daring Daylight Bank Heist Shocks Central Kerala

A bank near Chalakudy, central Kerala, was robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight. The suspect escaped with approximately Rs 15 lakh. The robber was captured on CCTV wearing a helmet and using a scooter. Authorities are working to identify the suspect and gather statements from witnesses.

In a startling incident on Friday, a bank near Chalakudy in central Kerala was robbed at knifepoint. The suspect made off with approximately Rs 15 lakh, leaving local authorities in a frenzy to catch the criminal.

According to an official report from the Chalakudy police station, the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) received a distress call in the afternoon about the audacious robbery. Police were immediately dispatched to the scene at the Potta branch of the bank to begin investigations.

Despite the suspect's efforts to conceal his identity by wearing a helmet, CCTV footage captured crucial moments of the heist. The footage revealed the robber's methodical approach, including locking staff members in a room and breaking into the cash counter. Law enforcement is compiling eyewitness statements to aid in their search for the perpetrator.

