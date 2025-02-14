World's Largest Gathering: Maha Kumbh Mela's Unprecedented Scale

The Hindu Maha Kumbh festival in north India witnessed an unprecedented turnout with more than 500 million participants over four weeks, a number exceeding the population of most countries.

Prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, business tycoon Gautam Adani, and rock musician Chris Martin were in attendance. Despite its grandeur, a tragic stampede on a key day resulted in the deaths of several attendees who gathered at the confluence of three sacred rivers for customary ablution believed to bestow spiritual benefits.

A report by the Uttar Pradesh government described this congregation as the largest for any religious or cultural event in human history. With 12 days left, expectations were set for the attendance tally to reach up to 600 million. The Kumbh Mela, held every three years but only gaining its 'Maha' prefix every 12, drew attention from around the globe. Authorities are investigating the stampede, and findings are anticipated later this month.

