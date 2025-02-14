Chargesheet Filed in High-Profile Pune Murder Case

Pune police have filed a 1700-page chargesheet implicating 21 people in the murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, according to official statements. The case includes Andekar's sister, Sanjivani Komkar, as a key figure.

Investigations reveal that Andekar was attacked by nine assailants with sharp weapons and firearms in Nana Peth on September 1 last year. Officials suspect that the murder stemmed from long-standing personal disputes and family property issues.

The chargesheet details how Sanjivani, along with Jayant and Ganesh Komkar, were enraged by the demolition of their shop in an anti-encroachment drive. They allegedly conspired with Somnath Gaikwad and others to carry out the murder, believing it was ordered by Andekar.

(With inputs from agencies.)