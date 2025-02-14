Left Menu

Chargesheet Filed in High-Profile Pune Murder Case

The Pune police have filed a comprehensive 1700-page chargesheet against 21 individuals for the murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar. Among the accused is Andekar's sister, Sanjivani Komkar. The murder, allegedly driven by old enmity and property disputes, involved nine assailants.

Pune police have filed a 1700-page chargesheet implicating 21 people in the murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, according to official statements. The case includes Andekar's sister, Sanjivani Komkar, as a key figure.

Investigations reveal that Andekar was attacked by nine assailants with sharp weapons and firearms in Nana Peth on September 1 last year. Officials suspect that the murder stemmed from long-standing personal disputes and family property issues.

The chargesheet details how Sanjivani, along with Jayant and Ganesh Komkar, were enraged by the demolition of their shop in an anti-encroachment drive. They allegedly conspired with Somnath Gaikwad and others to carry out the murder, believing it was ordered by Andekar.

