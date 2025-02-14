Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Call to Duty: Empowering Panchayat Secretaries in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distributed appointment orders to 20 newly appointed panchayat secretaries, emphasizing the importance of transparency and efficient utilization of government funds. He urged them to prioritize public service and bridge the gap between the government and the populace through honest governance.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has taken significant strides in bolstering rural governance by distributing appointment orders to 20 newly appointed panchayat secretaries. He stressed the imperative of using government funds effectively and maintaining transparency.

At the event held at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology in Jammu, Abdullah congratulated the appointees, reminding them of their pivotal role in enhancing government-people communication. He asserted the appointments reflected merit and hard work, despite the challenges faced during the process.

Addressing the evolving Panchayati Raj system, Abdullah highlighted its historical roots under the Jammu and Kashmir Village Panchayat Act, and the increasing public involvement in panchayat elections. He urged secretaries to resist external pressures and focus on transparent public service, regardless of political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

