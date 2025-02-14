Farmers Push for Legal MSP Guarantee in Cordial Talks with Union Ministers

In a recent meeting, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and his team engaged in discussions with farmer representatives concerning their demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops. The conversation was reported to be held in a cordial atmosphere, and further talks are scheduled for February 22.

The farmer representatives included members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who have been at the forefront of a year-long protest along the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmers also seek debt waivers, pension schemes, and the repeal of certain police cases, among other demands.

A delegation from the Union agriculture ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, had previously invited the farmer groups for dialogue. Despite ongoing negotiations, farmers have continued to push for comprehensive solutions, including a law to ensure MSP benefits for all citizens.

