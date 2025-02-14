Farmers Push for Legal MSP Guarantee in Cordial Talks with Union Ministers
A meeting between Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's central team and farmer representatives addressed demands for a legal MSP guarantee on crops. The discussion, held after a year-long protest and attended by state ministers, was positive, with another meeting slated for February 22. Other demands include debt waivers and pension schemes.
- Country:
- India
In a recent meeting, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and his team engaged in discussions with farmer representatives concerning their demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops. The conversation was reported to be held in a cordial atmosphere, and further talks are scheduled for February 22.
The farmer representatives included members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who have been at the forefront of a year-long protest along the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmers also seek debt waivers, pension schemes, and the repeal of certain police cases, among other demands.
A delegation from the Union agriculture ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, had previously invited the farmer groups for dialogue. Despite ongoing negotiations, farmers have continued to push for comprehensive solutions, including a law to ensure MSP benefits for all citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Details about steps taken by Modi govt for farmers shared with their leaders, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Chandigarh.
Meeting with farmer leaders held in cordial atmosphere, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Chandigarh.
Meeting between farmers, Central team led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held cordially, says farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.