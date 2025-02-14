NIA Charges Babbar Khalsa Operatives in VHP Leader's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, in Punjab.

Dharminder Kumar, also known as Kunal, and Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu, who is based in Dubai, face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, and Arms Act as per an NIA statement. The murder, which took place on April 13, 2024, at Bagga's confectionary shop in Punjab's Rupnagar district, was part of a conspiracy involving members of the BKI module from various countries.

The plot was allegedly orchestrated by BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar in Pakistan and executed by Germany-based Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu. NIA investigations revealed roles of several operatives in providing logistics, funds, and arms for this targeted killing.

