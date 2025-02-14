Lokayukta Police Crack Down on Bribery in Karnataka's Local Governance

In a significant operation by the Lokayukta police, two government officials in Karnataka were apprehended for accepting bribes. On Thursday, a trap laid by the police led to the arrest of the Chief Officer of Alur Town Panchayat, who was caught accepting Rs 70,000, after having already taken Rs 50,000 from a complainant.

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Karwar resulted in the arrest of an official from the Karwar Urban Development Authority, who accepted a Rs 10,000 bribe. Both officials are currently in custody, and the bribe amounts have been recovered, as police continue their investigations.

These arrests highlight ongoing efforts to root out corruption in local governance. The introduction of initiatives like E-Swathu by the Karnataka government indicates a move towards transparency and efficiency in property documentation, crucial for curbing such malpractices.

