Lokayukta Police Crack Down on Bribery in Karnataka's Local Governance

Lokayukta police in Karnataka have made significant strides in combating corruption, catching officials from Alur Town Panchayat and Karwar Urban Development Authority accepting bribes. The busts resulted from well-planned traps, leading to arrests and recovery of the illicit funds. The investigation remains ongoing, highlighting efforts to curb malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation by the Lokayukta police, two government officials in Karnataka were apprehended for accepting bribes. On Thursday, a trap laid by the police led to the arrest of the Chief Officer of Alur Town Panchayat, who was caught accepting Rs 70,000, after having already taken Rs 50,000 from a complainant.

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Karwar resulted in the arrest of an official from the Karwar Urban Development Authority, who accepted a Rs 10,000 bribe. Both officials are currently in custody, and the bribe amounts have been recovered, as police continue their investigations.

These arrests highlight ongoing efforts to root out corruption in local governance. The introduction of initiatives like E-Swathu by the Karnataka government indicates a move towards transparency and efficiency in property documentation, crucial for curbing such malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

