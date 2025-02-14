Acid Attack Sparks Outrage in Ballia District

An alleged acid attack in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered public outrage and discussions about safety and crime management in the region. Sanjay Singh was arrested for allegedly assaulting Mithun Bind, a youth from Rampur Mahawal village, amid a personal dispute.

Mithun was attacked last week, and the incident has cast a spotlight on the crime situation in Uttar Pradesh. The police filed a case after receiving a complaint from the victim under Section 124(1) of the BNS, confirming the seriousness of the charges.

The incident has drawn attention from various quarters, including the Uttar Pradesh Congress, which posted a statement on social media, criticizing the government's handling of such crimes. In a show of support, a delegation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen assured Mithun Bind's family of necessary aid, demanding stringent legal action against the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)