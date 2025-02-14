Left Menu

Acid Attack Sparks Outrage in Ballia District

An alleged acid attack on a youth in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in the arrest of Sanjay Singh. The victim, Mithun Bind, was attacked last week due to a personal dispute. The incident has raised concerns about law enforcement and safety in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:45 IST
Acid Attack Sparks Outrage in Ballia District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged acid attack in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered public outrage and discussions about safety and crime management in the region. Sanjay Singh was arrested for allegedly assaulting Mithun Bind, a youth from Rampur Mahawal village, amid a personal dispute.

Mithun was attacked last week, and the incident has cast a spotlight on the crime situation in Uttar Pradesh. The police filed a case after receiving a complaint from the victim under Section 124(1) of the BNS, confirming the seriousness of the charges.

The incident has drawn attention from various quarters, including the Uttar Pradesh Congress, which posted a statement on social media, criticizing the government's handling of such crimes. In a show of support, a delegation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen assured Mithun Bind's family of necessary aid, demanding stringent legal action against the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025