EU Considers Defence Spending Exemption Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, intends to propose that defence be excluded from the European Union's budget constraints. This initiative arises amid U.S. calls for Europe to bolster its military force independently of American aid.

Von der Leyen draws parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic era, where fiscal flexibility was adopted to combat a crisis. She envisions a similar approach due to potential threats, suggesting the activation of an 'escape clause' for defence investments.

This idea, however, stirs controversy. Countries like highly indebted Italy support it, hoping for greater EU financial collaboration. Yet others caution against market repercussions, emphasizing the need for precise definitions to avoid misuse of defence exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)