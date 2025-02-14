EU Considers Defence Spending Exemption Amid Geopolitical Tensions
The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, plans to propose exempting defence from EU spending limits. This move, comparable to previous COVID-19 financial measures, comes as NATO faces heightened threat perceptions. Discussions focus on defining 'defence spending' and possible market impacts.
The European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, intends to propose that defence be excluded from the European Union's budget constraints. This initiative arises amid U.S. calls for Europe to bolster its military force independently of American aid.
Von der Leyen draws parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic era, where fiscal flexibility was adopted to combat a crisis. She envisions a similar approach due to potential threats, suggesting the activation of an 'escape clause' for defence investments.
This idea, however, stirs controversy. Countries like highly indebted Italy support it, hoping for greater EU financial collaboration. Yet others caution against market repercussions, emphasizing the need for precise definitions to avoid misuse of defence exemptions.
