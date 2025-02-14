Left Menu

Kerala Faces Practical Challenges with Centre's Loan for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation

The Centre has approved a Rs 529.50 crore loan for rehabilitating landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, Kerala. The loan must be utilized by March 31, creating practical challenges according to state officials. The conditions demand swift implementation, sparking criticism from Kerala's political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:57 IST
Kerala Faces Practical Challenges with Centre's Loan for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Central Government has sanctioned a hefty Rs 529.50 crore loan to aid the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala. However, the conditions tied to this loan mandate its utilization by March 31, a stipulation that state officials find daunting.

Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, expressed concern over the practical challenges of mobilizing such a substantial amount swiftly. He emphasized that while Kerala had requested a grant, what they received was a long-term loan, which they are required to disburse within a short period, posing significant logistical hurdles.

The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticized the Central Government for sanctioning a loan instead of a grant, arguing that it mocks the plight of Wayanad residents. He contends that the loan conditions strain the state financially, demanding federal support akin to assistance provided to other disaster-stricken states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025