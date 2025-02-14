Kerala Faces Practical Challenges with Centre's Loan for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation

The Indian Central Government has sanctioned a hefty Rs 529.50 crore loan to aid the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala. However, the conditions tied to this loan mandate its utilization by March 31, a stipulation that state officials find daunting.

Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, expressed concern over the practical challenges of mobilizing such a substantial amount swiftly. He emphasized that while Kerala had requested a grant, what they received was a long-term loan, which they are required to disburse within a short period, posing significant logistical hurdles.

The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticized the Central Government for sanctioning a loan instead of a grant, arguing that it mocks the plight of Wayanad residents. He contends that the loan conditions strain the state financially, demanding federal support akin to assistance provided to other disaster-stricken states.

