Kerala Faces Practical Challenges with Centre's Loan for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation
The Centre has approved a Rs 529.50 crore loan for rehabilitating landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, Kerala. The loan must be utilized by March 31, creating practical challenges according to state officials. The conditions demand swift implementation, sparking criticism from Kerala's political leaders.
The Indian Central Government has sanctioned a hefty Rs 529.50 crore loan to aid the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala. However, the conditions tied to this loan mandate its utilization by March 31, a stipulation that state officials find daunting.
Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, expressed concern over the practical challenges of mobilizing such a substantial amount swiftly. He emphasized that while Kerala had requested a grant, what they received was a long-term loan, which they are required to disburse within a short period, posing significant logistical hurdles.
The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticized the Central Government for sanctioning a loan instead of a grant, arguing that it mocks the plight of Wayanad residents. He contends that the loan conditions strain the state financially, demanding federal support akin to assistance provided to other disaster-stricken states.
