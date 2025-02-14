Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Major Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border narcotics racket, seizing 30 kg of heroin and arresting smuggler Gursimranjit Singh. Drones employed from Pakistan facilitated the drug transport. An FIR was lodged under the NDPS Act. Authorities continue probing to unveil others involved and the smuggling network's roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:25 IST
Punjab Police Busts Major Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have made significant strides in combating drug smuggling by dismantling a cross-border narcotics racket. The operation led to the seizure of 30 kilogrammes of heroin and the arrest of a key smuggler, Gursimranjit Singh, who was found with a substantial haul of heroin in his vehicle.

Officials revealed that drones were used to transport the illicit substances from Pakistan, marking the largest heroin seizure in the region this year. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed, as law enforcement continues to probe the smuggling network's intricacies.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav commended the intelligence-led operation, indicating ongoing efforts to trace additional suspects and pinpoint the origins of this complex network. The operation underscores the increasing sophistication of cross-border smuggling methods and the robust response of Punjab's law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025