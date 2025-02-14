Punjab Police Busts Major Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling Racket

The Punjab Police have made significant strides in combating drug smuggling by dismantling a cross-border narcotics racket. The operation led to the seizure of 30 kilogrammes of heroin and the arrest of a key smuggler, Gursimranjit Singh, who was found with a substantial haul of heroin in his vehicle.

Officials revealed that drones were used to transport the illicit substances from Pakistan, marking the largest heroin seizure in the region this year. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed, as law enforcement continues to probe the smuggling network's intricacies.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav commended the intelligence-led operation, indicating ongoing efforts to trace additional suspects and pinpoint the origins of this complex network. The operation underscores the increasing sophistication of cross-border smuggling methods and the robust response of Punjab's law enforcement agencies.

