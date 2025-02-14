Left Menu

Tension Mounts as Rebels Close in on Bukavu

The M23 rebels are nearing Bukavu, east Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city, after taking Kavumu airport. The advance deepens crisis impact and pressures President Tshisekedi. While the government seeks international support, humanitarian concerns rise amid increasing displacement. Accusations between Rwanda and Congo contribute to escalating tensions.

14-02-2025
On Friday, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels made significant advances towards Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, capturing the strategically important Kavumu airport nearby. This development forced Congolese troops into a strategic withdrawal from several areas, escalating the regional crisis.

The M23's trajectory has been progressing southward since their capture of Goma last month, as they aim to take control of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province. Such a move would mark their most significant territorial gain since the insurgency reemerged in 2022, significantly undermining Kinshasa's power in the east.

Reports from multiple sources indicate that Congolese and Burundian forces have vacated Bukavu's main military base. Amid these movements, the U.N. has raised alarms about the deteriorating humanitarian situation, with approximately 350,000 people displaced. President Felix Tshisekedi, attending the Munich Security Conference, seeks global intervention to curb the conflict's potential regional spillover, while tensions with Rwanda persist.

