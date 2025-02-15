Democracy's Role in Global Nutrition: Jaishankar's Perspective
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, highlighted India's democratic strength in providing nutrition support to 800 million people. He countered US Senator Elissa Slotkin's argument that democracy doesn't address hunger, emphasizing varied global experiences and the impact of globalisation.
In a compelling address at the Munich Security Conference, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar defended democracy's ability to provide for the masses, contrasting it with global perspectives. He stressed that India's democratic system allows it to offer nutritional support to 800 million citizens.
Jaishankar countered US Senator Elissa Slotkin's claim that democracy doesn't fill stomachs, affirming that, in his region, it does. He argued that the issues faced globally are not uniform and are influenced by different conversations in different regions.
The minister attributed many challenges to the globalisation model followed over recent decades, suggesting that current problems are rooted in past practices. This discussion panel also featured Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.
